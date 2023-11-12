Coroner identifies victim in deadly Anderson motorcycle crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Anderson.

Police responded to a call on East River Street near Belt Drive just after 7 p.m. on November 3rd.

According to the Anderson County Coroner, the victim 69-year-old Marlin Leher from Where Shoales, was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and hit another car.

Officials said Leher was treated at the scene and was airlifted to Prisma Health. Leher died Saturday afternoon from his injuries.

Officials tell Fox Carolina the investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson Police Department.

