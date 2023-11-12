Oconee Co. man dies in house fire

SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says a Salem man died on Saturday following a house fire.

On Sunday, the coroner’s office identified the victim as 61-year-old Gary Green.

The coroner’s office says Nov. 11 around 4:30 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a home on Grant Mill Road in Salem and after the fire was put out discovered Green in the living room.

SLED, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, and Oconee Fire Emergency Services Investigators continue investigating how the fire started.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy will be done early next week to determine the cause of death.

