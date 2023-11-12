Showers tonight, trending drier Sunday

By Bryan Bachman
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More showers on the way tonight before we begin drying out on Sunday.

Cloudy skies will remain in place tonight as a cold front remains stalled to our south. Following Saturday evening’s break in the rain, spotty showers will return for much of the night. Chilly conditions will continue to make for a raw feeling as well, with lows taking a dip into the low and mid 40s, with NE winds at 5-10 mph.

Regional Forecast, Sunday
Regional Forecast, Sunday(WHNS)

A few showers will linger into Sunday morning, so folks heading out for church or morning coffee will want to keep an umbrella handy. Any lingering wet weather will wrap up by lunch time, paving the way for some clearing going into the afternoon. Don’t expect to ditch any of the extra layers though, as afternoon highs will only claw their way back into the mid 50s.

3-Day Outlook
3-Day Outlook(WHNS)

Things will trend back toward more typical mid-November weather Monday and Tuesday, with varying amounts of clouds and sunshine and highs back to the low 60s. A weak cold front will drag highs back to the middle and upper 50s on Wednesday, but it will come up short on rain with only mostly cloudy skies expected.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday
Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday(WHNS)

A couple of smaller disturbances will take a run at us Thursday through Saturday, setting up a back and forth pattern for the end of the week. A few showers will be possible on Thursday with the first disturbance, followed by mostly cloudy but dry weather on Friday. Back to a chance for more showers on Saturday with a new cold front preparing to move through. Highs will gradually warm a bit from the low 60s to middle and upper 60s by Saturday.

