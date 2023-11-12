Simpsonville man thrown from motorcycle, hit and killed by car

Nov. 11, 2023
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident near Belton.

Troopers say on November 9th, 35-year-old Troy McConnell was riding his motorcycle down HWY 247 when he was hit by a deer, and thrown from his bike. Officials said as McConnell was attempting to get off the highway, he was hit by a car.

McConnell suffered multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Anderson County Coroner, and was airlifted to the hospital, where he later Saturday.

This is the second traffic fatality in a week period involving motorcycles.

The incident is still under investigation by Highway Patrol.

