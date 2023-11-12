Texas A&M fires head coach Jimbo Fisher, reportedly will pay $76 million in buyout

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells at his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(AP)
By Darryl V Bruffett and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Texas A&M officially fired head football coach Jimbo Fisher, according to a statement released Sunday morning.

The university’s Director of Athletics Ross Bjork confirmed the news, announcing a “change in Aggie football leadership” in a statement sent to media just after 11 a.m.

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision,” Bjork said. “We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Ross Bjork will speak at a press gathering at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the Kyle Field Media Center.

KBTX had learned of some rumblings late Saturday night that there could be some ‘big news’ coming out of Texas A&M University concerning Fisher.

Unlike most firings, Fisher’s era will end with a victory. Texas A&M beat Mississippi State Saturday night 51-10 to become bowl-eligible.

Fisher did not seem to be aware of the decision by the University to part ways following the victory.

“We’re 6-4. Need to be the best 7-4 team in the country and the best 8-4 team in the country. That’s our goal. That’s what we can control right now. No, I don’t dwell on those things right now. I live in the moment, and we got to be ready to play Abilene Christian next week,” said the six-year A&M head coach.

Fisher will reportedly be owed $76 million upon his firing, according to sources, which is a record amount for a buyout paid to a head coach. That number is more than double the known buyout paid to a fired college head coach.

Jimbo is 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M, and signed a new 10-year contract with $95 million guaranteed in 2021. That deal was given, in part, because of the potential at the time of Fisher leaving for LSU.

An interim head coach has not yet been officially announced.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Squatted truck owners in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together.
Law enforcement to start issuing warnings for vehicles with ‘Carolina Squat’
Coroner investigating death at Greenville Co. manufacturing plant
Worker killed in accident at Upstate manufacturing plant
generic crash
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit-and-killed in Spartanburg Co.

Latest News

39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
Virginia State University officer ‘in stable condition’ after being critically wounded in shooting, officials say
Fatal fire generic
Oconee Co. man dies in house fire
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
Police: Massive fire, possibly caused by fireworks, destroys Atlanta apartments
Bryan Bachmann's Sunday evening forecast
A few more dry days ahead
A 61-year old was found in the home.
Deadly house fire in Salem