2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia appear in court

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man and woman accused of operating a commercial sex ring with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs appeared in court Monday. But a hearing on whether they should remain behind bars while they await trial was delayed until next week.

Junmyung Lee, of Dedham, Massachusetts, and Han Lee, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, were handcuffed as they walked into the courtroom in Worcester, Massachusetts. They answered yes and no questions from the judge about whether they understood that they were waiving their right to a preliminary hearing but otherwise did not speak.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy scheduled a detention hearing for Nov. 22.

They were arrested last week when investigators busted the network of brothels in Massachusetts and northern Virginia that authorities say brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for the operators. Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said those who bought sex services include politicians, military officers and government contractors with security clearances.

None of the clients have been charged, and authorities have not publicly named any of them. But the U.S. attorney has stressed that the investigation is in the early stages and said that prosecutors are committed to holding accountable both those who ran the scheme and those who “fueled the demand for this ring.”

An attorney for Junmyung Lee declined to comment after the hearing, and Han Lee’s lawyer declined to comment last week. A third person charged in the case, James Lee, was arrested in California and has yet to appear in court in Massachusetts. A judge in California ordered James Lee to remain behind bars while he awaits trial, the prosecutors’ office said.

Authorities say the operation was run using websites that falsely claimed to advertise nude Asian models for professional photography. They are accused of renting high-end apartments to use as brothels in Watertown and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Tysons and Fairfax, Virginia.

Levy said buyers paid upward of $600 per hour for services and some even paid a monthly membership fee to be pre-cleared for sex in a process similar to TSA PreCheck, Levy said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the defendant’s first name is Junmyung, not Junmyhung.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Littlejohn
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old
Fatal fire generic
Oconee Co. man dies in house fire
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Squatted truck owners in the Lowcountry said modifying vehicles brings people together.
Law enforcement to start issuing warnings for vehicles with ‘Carolina Squat’
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
FBI, Capitol police testify in the trial of the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband
FILE - First lady Jill Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health
Bethany Collins Buckles (left) Keri Lynn Buckner (right)
Asheville PD continue searching for two missing women
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it’s adopting an ethics code