Asheville PD continue searching for two missing women

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Western North Carolina continue to search for two women who went missing nearly one year apart.

Asheville Police said 49-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles, was first reported missing on November 20th, 2021 after she did not return to her home on Ravencroft Lane.

Buckles is 5′6 and roughly 200 pounds with blue eyes, and either blonde or dark-colored hair.

Almost one year later, 31-year-old Keri Lynn Buckner disappeared. Officers said she was last seen on November 11th, 2022 near the Biltmore Village area on Biltmore Ave.

They said Buckner is 5′6, about 150 pounds, blonde, with blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward. “No matter how small it may seem. Even the smallest detail could be the missing piece that helps us locate Bethany and Keri.”

If you would like to submit a tip you can do so anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or call Asheville PD at (828) 252-1110.

