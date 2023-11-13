Asheville PD continue searching for two missing women

Bethany Collins Buckles (left) Keri Lynn Buckner (right)
Bethany Collins Buckles (left) Keri Lynn Buckner (right)(Asheville PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Western North Carolina continue to search for two women who went missing nearly one year apart.

Asheville Police said 49-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles, was first reported missing on November 20th, 2021 after she did not return to her home on Ravencroft Lane.

Buckles is 5′6 and roughly 200 pounds with blue eyes, and either blonde or dark-colored hair.

Almost one year later, 31-year-old Keri Lynn Buckner disappeared. Officers said she was last seen on November 11th, 2022 near the Biltmore Village area on Biltmore Ave.

They said Buckner is 5′6, about 150 pounds, blonde, with blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward. “No matter how small it may seem. Even the smallest detail could be the missing piece that helps us locate Bethany and Keri.”

If you would like to submit a tip you can do so anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or call Asheville PD at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Littlejohn
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old
Fatal fire generic
Oconee Co. man dies in house fire
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup
Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by Brother Wolf, passes away

Latest News

generic crash
Crews respond after school bus reportedly rear-ended in Greenville County
William Murell
Man sentenced to 20-plus years on forcible rape charges offers no apology, officials say
Crews responding to fire at Greenville Downtown Airport
Hangar roof collapses, planes destroyed in Greenville Downtown Airport fire
Ashley Deanne Wilson
Deputies: Woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex to businesses