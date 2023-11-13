Clemson men’s soccer earns No. 9 seed in NCCA tournament following ACC championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced that Clemson men’s soccer was given the No. 9 seed and a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show on Monday.

Officials said the announcement comes following the program’s fifth ACC Tournament Championship and marks the ninth time in the last ten seasons that the Tigers have earned a national seed and a first-round bye.

Clemson ended the regular season with a 10-3-5 record before defeating eventually defeating Duke, Louisville and North Carolina to take home the ACC Tournament Championship.

The Tigers will face the winner of Thursday’s matchup between High Pointe and Charlotte on Sunday, November 19. The game will be in Clemson at Historic Riggs Field. Those interested in purchasing tickets can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.