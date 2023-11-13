Cold start, Mild Monday with rain chances mid-late week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mild start to the work week gives way to rain chances for the second half as well as a temperature drop.

High pressure is in control for the start of the work week. Temperatures Monday climb into the mid to upper 60s with cloud cover gradually increasing, becoming partly cloudy late in the day.

Regional Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Tuesday looks similar to Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s but we start off partly cloudy and keep in going into the afternoon. An area of low pressure moving east through the Gulf of Mexico helps set up a cool air wedge over the region on Wednesday. This drops highs into mid to upper 50s along with giving us mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

The Gulf disturbance tracks east, passing over the Florida peninsula on Thursday. The rain chances are quite a bit higher to our south, but some models showing a chance for rain to reach the Upstate and parts of western North Carolina Wednesday. Any rain received is light, amounting to minimal rainfall totals, not the drought busting rain we need.

We then focus to our west with a cold front heading our way quickly on Friday. This keeps rain chances going into Friday with better chance for much needed rain. The rain gets out of here Friday night making way for a dry and mild weekend with highs in the 60s.

