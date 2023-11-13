Cold tonight, then slightly milder with sunshine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures take a steep dive tonight, setting up for a quiet start to the work week.

Wake-Up Weather, Monday Morning (WHNS)

Mostly clear skies will take us through the rest of tonight with high pressure taking control of our weather. The high will also drag some colder air in along with it, combined with a lack of natural insulation from cloud cover. Be prepared for a cold start in the morning, with lows settling into the low 30s across the mountains and upper 30s upstate.

Regional Forecast, Monday (WHNS)

Despite the cold start on Monday morning, highs will wind up milder than over the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s in the afternoon, while we enjoy another round of mostly sunny skies. We’ll trend cloudier on Tuesday with similar highs before an area of low pressure developing near the Gulf Coast sets up a cool air wedge over the region on Wednesday. Highs will dip to the middle and upper 50s, with slightly breezier conditions.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

The Gulf disturbance will track across southern Georgia on Thursday, kicking in the chance for scattered showers to go along with the mostly cloudy skies. A southerly shift in winds will help to bump highs back up to the low 60s. The system will then be picked up by the tail end of a cold front passing north of the region on Friday, keeping the chance for additional showers in the mix. Highs will tick up to the mid 60s to close out the work week, and you may need to plan for some wet weather for your Friday evening plans.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

An early look at the weekend looks good! Current forecast trends point to mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with high remaining comfortably cool in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.