Crews respond after school bus reportedly rear-ended in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said crews responded to the Pelzer area Monday afternoon after a school bus was reportedly involved in a crash.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at Highway 8 and Bowen Hill Road.

According to officials, 20 students were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

Officials stated that the bus was reportedly rear-ended by a car, but Law enforcement is currently investigating this crash. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

