Crews still fighting to contain 434-acre wildfire in Henderson County

Drones have become and effective tool for firefighters on the front lines trying to contain the fires in Henderson County
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Henderson County officials said a wildfire that has been burning in the Edneyville area since Nov. 4, is now 75 percent contained.

The Poplar Drive Fire, which officials believe may have started by a resident burning something in the area, spread on Nov. 3 in a wooded area near East Poplar Drive and Kyles Creek Road. Drought conditions and winds of up to 20 miles per hour caused the fire to burn 434 acres, threatening nearby homes.

A house, two cabins and three outbuildings have been destroyed and another home was damaged. Multiple firefighters have suffered minor injuries while trying to contain the fire.

In Monday’s update, officials said the fire is now being held at its current size while they “aggressively mop up containment lines” and patrol nearby structures.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nearly 100 personnel have been part of the effort to battle the wildfire.

