Deputies: Woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex to businesses

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County woman is facing more than two dozen charges after deputies said she spread nude photos of her husband’s ex-wife online.

Deputies said 39-year-old Ashley Deanne Wilson gained access to the victim’s iCloud account and downloaded nude photos and “a compromising video.” Wilson is then accused of sending the photos and video out through social media, including to local businesses and the victim’s place of work.

One of the people who received the nude photos is a teenager, deputies said.

Wilson also reportedly blocked the victim from accessing her own social media platforms.

Detectives signed 25 arrest warrants for Wilson. The charges include disseminating obscene content, harassment, and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.