Furman football remains #2 in FCS poll after win over VMI

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - The Furman Paladins remain in the number two spot in the FCS coaches poll following Saturday’s win over Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

Carson Jones threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns and Furman wrapped it up early beating VMI 37-3.

With the exception of a third quarter field goal, Furman did all its scoring in the first half.

Jones threw scoring passes of 14 and 34 yards to Mason Pline and Nick Cannon in the first quarter respectively. Collin Shannon threw for 148 yards for VMI and was intercepted once.

The Paladins are set to play the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

