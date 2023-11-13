Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.(USC and Clemson's logos)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The game time for this year’s Palmetto Bowl has been announced.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

Game time has been set for 7:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks won in Tigertown last season by a 31-30 score, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Tigers.

