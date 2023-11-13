Ice on Main returns this week

A popular holiday tradition returns to downtown Greenville this week.
By Anisa Snipes
Nov. 13, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular holiday tradition returns to downtown Greenville this week.

Ice on Main will kick off Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Village Green near the Courtyard Marriot.

Tickets are $10 for those 13 years and older, $8 for ages three through 12 and free for children under the age of two.

Ice on Main will run through Jan 15. Here’s a look at regular hours:

  • Monday - Thursday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to see holiday and school break hours.

