Ice on Main returns this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular holiday tradition returns to downtown Greenville this week.

Ice on Main will kick off Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Village Green near the Courtyard Marriot.

Tickets are $10 for those 13 years and older, $8 for ages three through 12 and free for children under the age of two.

Ice on Main will run through Jan 15. Here’s a look at regular hours:

Monday - Thursday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to see holiday and school break hours.

