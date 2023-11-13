Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The producers of Rock the South festival just announced a two-day country music festival coming to Anderson.

Rock the Country will take place July 26 and 27 at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center.

Jason Aldean and Kid Rock are both expected to headline each night. The pair will share the stage with Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more.

“Rock The Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America,” said Kid Rock. “Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America!”

The city of Anderson was chosen as one of seven small town for the festival.

“Rock The Country aims to bring the excitement and energy of a large-scale music festival to small towns across the country,” said Shane Quick, President of Touring and Strategic Expansion, LiveCo. “With seven big shows in seven different towns, this event promises to be an experience like never before. Fans can expect a weekend filled with incredible performances, great food, and a sense of community that only small towns can offer.”

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. All other tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17.

