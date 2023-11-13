Crews responding to fire at Greenville Downtown Airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews a responding to a fire at the Greenville Downtown Airport.

According to officials, the call came in at 3:52 a.m.

Officials said crews arrived scene to heavy smoke, flames and the warehouse roof collapsed,

Currently crews are waiting for the public works department to arrive with equipment to lift and clear the collapsed roof. When this is cleared, crews will be able to start the investigation into the cause of the fire.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.