Man sentenced to 20-plus years on forcible rape charges offers no apology, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office said a man was found guilty following a multi-week jury trial on multiple charges including First-degree Forcible Rape.

According to the attorney’s office, the offenses were first reported by the Asheville Police Department on February 11, 2020, after a victim was removed from the home of 58-year-old William Todd Murell by friends and family and taken to the hospital.

Evidence presented at the trial revealed that the police responded to Murell’s home on Lakeshore Drive to conduct several welfare checks on the victim over ten days prior to admission to the hospital.

At the trial, the victim testified that she was assaulted multiple times, dragged by her arms and legs, kicked in the head and raped. She also testified that Murell gave her alcohol and Trazodone.

Hospital staff preserved evidence of her injuries while performing a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) kit. Photos and documents admitted at the trial showed that the victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, multiple scrapes and bruises on her arms and legs, cigarette burns to her back and chest, as well as other injuries.

Doctors stated that upon admission for treatment the victim’s blood alcohol content was potentially lethal; toxicology showed the presence of barbiturates and benzodiazepines.

According to officials, testimony revealed that Murell met the victim while receiving substance abuse treatment. It also showed that Murell picked the victim up and brought her to his house and held her against her will between February 1, 2020, until February 11, 2020.

Following the three-week trial that began on September 28, 2023, Murell was found guilty of one count of First Degree Forcible Rape and one count of felony Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury. The jury acquitted him of the charge of First Degree Kidnapping.

At the trial, the victim spoke at sentencing and requested that Judge Strickland consider that Murell sentenced her to a life of recovery from the trauma he inflicted. She also asked the judge to impose the maximum sentenced allowed.

Officials said Murell also spoke stating he was “shocked but accepted the court’s decision” and offered no apology or statement of remorse to the victim.

The judge sentenced Murell to an active term of 240-348 months (20 - 29 years) imprisonment for the offense of First Degree Forcible Rape- the maximum sentence was eligible to receive for Rape - and to a consecutive active term of 14 -26 months for Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and comply with satellite based monitoring for life and to have no contact with the victim for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.