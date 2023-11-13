Police trying to identify robber armed with large knife in Asheville

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robber after an incident on Nov. 6.

Police said the suspect approached a man who was pumping gas at a station on Patton Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

The suspect was armed with a large knife and reportedly held it to the victim’s neck, demanding his wallet. After stealing the man’s wallet, the suspect ran away toward Jackson’s Curve.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 828-252-1110.

