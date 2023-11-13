South Carolina Inland Ports hit all-time cargo records

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Inland Ports are moving more cargo than ever before.

South Carolina Ports owns and operates marine terminals at the Port of Charleston and two rail-served inland ports in Greer and Dillon. As the 8th largest U.S. container port, SC Ports connects port-dependent businesses throughout the Southeast and beyond to global markets.

According to SC Ports, Greers facility loaded and unloaded 17,000 containers in October. A 42% increase from last year. Port Dillion also handles 3,148 containers, pushing a 31% increase.

The two ports provide quick access to inland markets, ensuring goods effectively flow to and from the Port of Charleston. By moving cargo by rails, it also cuts down on emissions put out from the supply chains.

SC Ports is working to expand its port in Greer, doubling cargo capacity and increasing capabilities.

SC Ports’ Chief Commercial Officer Byron Miller said, “ “The Southeast continues to be a thriving market where people and businesses want to locate. South Carolina Ports is well-positioned through strategic investments to support this growth. We are a powerful alternative gateway on the U.S. East Coast for shippers wanting a reliable supply chain partner and access to a booming market.”

In addition, the state’s Ports handled 16,209 vehicles in October, down nearly 10% year-over-year, but up 9% fiscal year-to-date with 79,116 vehicles handled since July. SC Ports accommodated 27,209 cruise passengers in October, up 11% year-over-year.

