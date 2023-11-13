Traffic moving after crash causes morning backup on I-85 in Greenville

Crash causes major morning backup on I-85 in Greenville
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said traffic on I-85 is moving following a crash along the interstate in Greenville.

The crash was located on I-85 near mile marker 54 or the Pelham Road exit.

As of 10 a.m., officials said the crash has been cleared.

Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.

