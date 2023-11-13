VIDEO: Small plane crashes into car during emergency landing

Officials in Texas say a small airplane crashed into a car while making an emergency landing at an airport. (WFAA, JACK SCHNEIDER, CNN)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (WFAA) - Officials in Texas say a small airplane crashed into a car while making an emergency landing at an airport. The incident was captured on cellphone video.

Jack Schneider was working Saturday afternoon near Aero County Airport in McKinney when he saw a small plane coming down the runway. He says it was going too fast.

“I saw the airplane coming down the runway quickly, knew that he wasn’t going to have time to stop. It was clearly going too fast. The tires were smoking,” Schneider said.

Schneider pulled out his phone and captured video as the plane reached the end of the runway and kept going. It went through a fence, onto the road and crashed into a car driving by.

“It was definitely a surprise. It wasn’t something you expect to have happen to you,” Schneider said.

The McKinney Fire Department rushed to the scene around 12:30 p.m., as those nearby watched in disbelief.

“Usually when you drive, you check your left, you check your right; you don’t check up, though,” witness Shadi Hiwiadi said.

“It was crazy. He was trying to land, and the brakes didn’t work,” witness Youssef Moustafa said.

First responders checked out the two people inside the plane, which had traveled in from Midland, as well as the driver of the car. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“It was still completely surreal. I wasn’t expecting it, obviously. Everybody’s OK, though, so we’re all thankful that nobody was hurt,” Schneider said.

Witnesses who spoke with the pilot said it was his first time landing at the airport, and he claimed the plane’s reverse thrust, which slows the aircraft down, wasn’t working.

City officials say the pilot was unable to stop the plane at the end of the runway but did not offer an explanation as to why.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

