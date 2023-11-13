Westside High School homecoming king makings history

By Anna Arinder
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Westside High School in Anderson has crowned a new homecoming king!

Adrian Maldonado is 21 years old and in his last year of school. The District said he is the first student, in the school’s history, to have Down syndrome and win homecoming king.

Senior Grisham Orcutt helped Maldonado during his campaign. The two became fast friends, meeting while Orcutt was volunteering in the adaptive P.E. class.

Orcutt tells Fox Carolina, that everyone deserves to know someone like Maldonado, and he wanted to make his last year one to remember.

“I enjoyed every second of it. It wasn’t really to help him win it was to help the community at Westside and let them get to know this wonderful little boy.”

Maldonado’s mother Kathy said it made her emotional hearing her son’s name being called, announcing his win. She said seeing the smile on his face was something she would never forget.

“It means a lot because you don’t have too many people that understand the concept of kids with special needs and take out the time to do things with them because they are capable of doing a lot more than what people give them credit for”.

For those on the homecoming court, they must host a fundraiser, raising money for a charity of their choice.

With the help of Grisham and his friends, Moldonado raised more than $1,000 for the Anderson County Special Olympics.

