2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT va Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup
Roger Littlejohn
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating after 2 people shot, including 11-year-old
Ashley Deanne Wilson
Deputies: Woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex to businesses
Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by Brother Wolf, passes away
Fatal fire generic
Oconee Co. man dies in house fire

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
City of Greenville preparing for Stone Avenue Safety project
City of Greenville preparing for Stone Avenue Safety project
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Child taken in stolen vehicle found safe in Greenville Co.
City of Greenville preparing for Stone Avenue Safety project
City of Greenville prepares for Stone Avenue Safety project