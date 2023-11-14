Abbeville County School bus driver accused of sexually assaulting students

DUE WEST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County School District officials said a district employee assigned to Dixie High School was arrested on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource officer at Dixie High was notified on Nov. 9 that a school bus driver may have assaulted a student.

Further investigation revealed another student reported being assaulted by the same employee, 24-year-old Trasean Vintarius Lee, according to the sheriff’s office. Lee also worked as a custodian and assistant wrestling coach

The district said after learning of the incident, Lee was immediately placed on administrative leave while under investigation. Prior to his arrest, Lee was terminated.

He is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and first-degree assault and battery. He has since been released on bond.

“If anyone feels that they are a victim of Mr. Lee, please contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-446-6000 and speak with an investigator,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The district said it does not have comment on specific personnel matters.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Teacher’s aide accused of dragging student in Laurens Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.