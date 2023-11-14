Attempted murder suspect arrested after shots fired in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an attempted murder suspect is in custody after a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Red Bird Lane near Campbell Town Road where they said an argument broke out between a victim and 39-year-old Johnny Lamar Ramey.

Ramey pulled out a 9mm pistol and fired it at the victim during the confrontation according to deputies. The victim was not injured.

Ramey was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

