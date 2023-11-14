Child taken in stolen vehicle found safe in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a child was found safe Monday night after someone stole a vehicle with the child inside.

Deputies stated that they responded to a McDonalds along Augusta Road at around 6:39 p.m. after someone reported that a car left unattended with a child inside had been stolen.

According to deputies, shortly afterward, they received a call from someone along Lakeside Road who said they found the child in a car seat on their front porch.

Deputies stated that the child was safe and unharmed. However, the vehicle is still missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

