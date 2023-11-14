City of Greenville preparing for Stone Avenue Safety project

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville has $20 million from the state that must be used for road and safety improvements. It fits in with their goal of improving pedestrian safety and preparing for more cars as downtown grows.

$1.8 million between four projects is the latest cut from the state’s $20 million gift, leaders approved Monday.

“What we need to do with Stone Avenue is we need to slow cars down to make it safer for the drivers and for the people that are walking,” said Councilman John DeWorken who represents that area.

DeWorken says the road can no longer accommodate the traffic and everyone sees it.

“Too many cars going too fast and right through the center of two or three neighborhoods,” he said.

Stone Ave. has a crash rate 2 and a half times higher than the county average. The city must first do a study, then they’ll begin improvements. Possibilities include: measures to reduce speed, concrete medians, consolidating driveways, restricting left turns and adding safety for pedestrians.

“We’re going to spend $300,000 and putting a high-end crosswalk across Stone Ave. that literally is going to have blinking red lights that cars have to stop,” said DeWorken.

Other projects getting another cut are the cultural corridor, Academy bypass, the pedestrian action plan and Wade Hampton Corridor.

“We’ve got millions of dollars that are going to come in that’s really going to transform Wade Hampton Blvd. from that industrial corridor looking road to more of a neighborhood Blvd,” he said.

The City will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, November 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 406 N Academy St., to present a series of recommendations designed to improve safety and reduce congestion along the corridor. To learn more, click here.

