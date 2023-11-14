Deputies investigating after human remains found in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating after human remains were found by a passerby on Monday evening.

Deputies said someone reported finding the remains at around 5:23 p.m.

According to deputies, they searched the area and found the remains down an embankment near White Horse Road and Old White Horse Road.

Deputies stated that they’ve been unable to determine whether the victim is a male or female and are currently investigating the situation. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

