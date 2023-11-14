Deputies investigating after person found dead in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said crews responded to Holly Ridge Road just before noon after a homeowner reported that they found something resembling human remains near a wood area of his property.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler stated that crews arrived at the scene and confirmed that it was the “badly decomposed” body of a man. He added that it looked like the body had been there for over a month.

According to deputies, details about the situation are limited until the Coroner’s Office can identify the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.