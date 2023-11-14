Deputies investigating after person found dead in Cherokee Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said crews responded to Holly Ridge Road just before noon after a homeowner reported that they found something resembling human remains near a wood area of his property.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler stated that crews arrived at the scene and confirmed that it was the “badly decomposed” body of a man. He added that it looked like the body had been there for over a month.

According to deputies, details about the situation are limited until the Coroner’s Office can identify the victim. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

