Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

Markus Walters
Markus Walters(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Markus Walters, a missing 52-year-old last seen in Pendleton.

Deputies said Walter was last seen driving a silver Pontiac sedan with tag #6825RW on November 10 along Scott Circle.

According to deputies, Walter told his family that he was going to see a friend in Seneca, but they haven’t heard from him since.

Anyone with information regarding Walters or his location is asked to call 864-260-4444 or submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

