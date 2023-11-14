Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Markus Walters, a missing 52-year-old last seen in Pendleton.

Deputies said Walter was last seen driving a silver Pontiac sedan with tag #6825RW on November 10 along Scott Circle.

According to deputies, Walter told his family that he was going to see a friend in Seneca, but they haven’t heard from him since.

Anyone with information regarding Walters or his location is asked to call 864-260-4444 or submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

