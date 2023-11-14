Dry, mild Tuesday with shower chances on the rise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain chances increase into the second half of the week along with a brief cool down for Wednesday.

Tuesday brings us another beautiful fall day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gradually increasing clouds take us to overcast skies by the evening, but it remains dry.

tue aft (tue aft)

An area of low pressure moving east through the Gulf of Mexico helps set up a cool air wedge over the region on Wednesday. This drops highs into mid to upper 50s along with giving us mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. While there’s a chance for patchy drizzle to light rain Wednesday, it looks like most of the rain will stay to our S/SW. The Gulf disturbance tracks east, passing over the Florida peninsula on Thursday. Any rain received is light, amounting to minimal rainfall totals, not the drought busting rain we need.

rain (rain)

We then focus to our west with a cold front heading our way quickly on Friday. It looks to be a fairly weak cold front with little moisture that moves in and out of the area quickly. Best chance for rain is Friday night, into early Saturday morning with yet again not much expected in totals. The weekend still looks mainly dry, temperatures in the mid-60s.

rain (rain)

Looking ahead to the weather next week, including the Thanksgiving holiday, shows a potential for rain early-mid week. Models aren’t in perfect agreement, but there looks to be a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions for the actual holiday on Thursday.

