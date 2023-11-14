Former South Carolina star A’ja Wilson honored for contributions to Columbia

A’ja Wilson honored in Columbia
A’ja Wilson honored in Columbia(City of Columbia)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Columbia announced that former Gamecock A’ja Wilson was honored at the Columbia Parks & Recreation Foundation’s annual Legacy Event Monday night for her contributions to Columbia’s parks and other professional achievements.

Officials said following her time in South Carolina, Wilson has continued to give back to Columbia. They stated that in 2022, Wilson worked with the national non-profit Project Backboard and the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department to restore basketball courts at Hyatt Park in North Columbia.

Wilson played for the University of South Carolina from 2014 to 2018 and helped bring the school its first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2017. Following her graduation, Wilson moved on to the WNBA, where, so far, she has won two championships and helped the USA win gold at the Olympics in Tokyo.

