Greenville man admits to sex trafficking victims including minor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man accused of sex trafficking multiple victims including a minor pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday.

Aaron Simmons, 26, coerced three adult victims into commercial sex acts in the Greenville area between August 2019 and August 2020, using force, threats, and fraud, according to investigators.

He also caused a victim who is a minor to engage in commercial sex acts in the area between August and November 2019.

Simmons pleaded guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion in connection with one of the adult victims and sex trafficking of a minor. He will be sentenced later, with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“Today’s plea sends a message to those who harm others in this vile way: you will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “Crimes of this nature can create lifelong trauma for survivors. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to relentlessly prosecute trafficking cases.”

The FBI Columbia Field Office, Greenville Police Department and Greenville Resident Agency investigated the case.

