Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience

Get a real life experience based off the movie right here in the Upstate.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This holiday season, you can have the ultimate “Home Alone” experience while staying at a historic hotel in Greenville.

Running from Nov. 25 to Jan. 6, the Westin Poinsett is helping guests live out Kevin’s wildest dreams.

The package includes what organizers call a luxurious suite to start your “Home Alone” movie marathon

The The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar & Ice Cream Shop will deliver ice cream sundaes straight to your room.

Next up, guests will enjoy is a two hour limousine ride from Eastside Transportation around town while enjoying cheese pizza from Sidewall Pizza before heading to the ice skating rink on Ice on Main.

To end the night, guests will take a walk down the block for a shopping spree at O.P. Taylors.

Click here to book your experience.

MORE NEWS: Ice on Main returns this week

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup
Ashley Deanne Wilson
Deputies: Woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex to businesses
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Human remains found
Deputies investigating after human remains found in Greenville Co.
Fire at downtown airport
Hangar roof collapses, planes destroyed in Greenville Downtown Airport fire

Latest News

Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
What's Clicking? 11/14
What's Clicking? 11/14
How Operation Christmas Child works
How Operation Christmas Child works
A New Jersey man buying a pickup truck got a break in the price after a deer leapt into the...
Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck
Giant Python Caught in Everglades National Park
Giant Python Caught in Everglades National Park