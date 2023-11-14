McMaster says Trump has ‘standing invitation’ to Clemson-Carolina game

Governor Henry McMaster weighed in during a press conference on Tuesday about rumors that former president Donald Trump may be at the Clemson-USC rivalry game.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During media availability on Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster answered questions about reports that former President Donald Trump may be in the state soon.

Some media outlets have reported that sources say Trump will be at the Clemson-Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

McMaster said he didn’t have any details on a visit from Trump but welcomed him to the Palmetto State.

“Long ago Peggy and I issued him a standing invitation to come anytime he wants to,” McMaster said. “If he comes, we’ll be with him.”

