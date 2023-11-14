Officers investigating following burglary at LGBTQ+ Youth Center in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that officers are investigating after someone reportedly broke into Uplift Outreach Center and Fernwood Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

Officers said they responded to the center along Fernwood Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Officers stated that when they arrived, they spoke to the pastor of the church and a member of the center who reported that sometime from 2:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., someone broke into the building and stole multiple items. They described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male wearing black pants, a blue jacket, a red hoodie and black and white shoes.

According to officers, the victims reported that a guitar was stolen from the church, and they were still working to determine what was taken from the outreach center.

Following the incident, the Uplift Outreach Center released a statement about the situation in a post shared on social media.

Officers are currently investigating this incident. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

