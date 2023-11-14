Officials provide updates on seven wildfires in NC

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Forest Service provided an update on Tuesday for multiple wildfires burning through region three of North Carolina.

Poplar Drive Fire

This fire in Henderson County is now 90 percent contained and remains 434 acres. Officials said percent containment represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters. One home, two cabins, two uninhabitable mobile homes, one uninhabitable cabin and two outbuildings were destroyed. One home was damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Alum Knob Fire

Officials said this fire in Madison County is holding at 36 acres and 50 percent contained. Firefighters are working to reinforce containment lines that were constructed over the weekend.

Elk Creek, Tripplett, and Branch fires

Each of these fires are currently being mopped up by firefighters. Elk Creek Fire in Watauga started on Nov. 8 and is 225 acres and 90 percent contained with some minimal smoldering in the interior of the fire footprint.

The Tripplett Fire in Wilkes County is 107 acres and 90 percent contained. No homes were damaged or destroyed. The Tripplett Fire started Nov. 8.

The Branch Fire in Wilkes County, which started Nov. 9, is 80 acres and is 65 percent contained. Three structures are threatened on the Branch Fire. The cause of these three fires is under investigation.

East Fork Fire

This Jackson County fire is 310 acres in size and has reached 100% containment as of Nov. 14. No structures were damaged or destroyed by this fire.

Collett Ridge Fire

Officials said the fire is burning in Cherokee and Clay counties. The fire is 5,335 acres in size and 71% contained. The Collett Ridge Fire is being managed under unified command between the Southern Area Blue Team and the Forest Service. The cause of Collett Ridge was determined to be lightning. As of Nov 14, 622 fires have burned on state and private lands since Nov. 1.

According to officials, a dry cold front is moving through the western region Tuesday, continuing the trend of abnormally dry air, warmer than normal temperatures and low relative humidities. Leaf fall and extremely dry duff soil are providing ample dry fuels for fire to spread.

To keep up with other wildfire updates, click here.

