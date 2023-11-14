Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup
Ashley Deanne Wilson
Deputies: Woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex to businesses
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Human remains found
Deputies investigating after human remains found in Greenville Co.
Fire at downtown airport
Hangar roof collapses, planes destroyed in Greenville Downtown Airport fire

Latest News

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Ballard Designs' new store
Home decor store to open in Greenville’s Army and Navy store’s former building
Upstate Lawmaker on New AI Committee
Upstate Lawmaker on New AI Committee
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity