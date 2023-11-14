Restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals in Greenville

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re wanting to dine out or order your Thanksgiving meal instead of cooking this year, FOX Carolina has you covered.

Several restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day and a few days before for online orders. Here’s a list of those restaurants:

Restaurants available for dine-in
  • California Dreaming, located at 40 Beacon Drive, will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with an A la carte and prix fixe menu.
  • Chophouse ‘47, located at 36 Beacon Drive, will be open from noon until 5 p.m. for family dining style and an A la carte & prix fixe menu.
  • City Range, located at 615 Haywood Road, will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. with a three course pre-fixe meal and a Thanksgiving meal for four is available for pickup on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.
  • Halls Chophouse, located at 550 South Main Street, will be open from noon until 8 p.m. with an A la carte menu.
  • Maestro’s Bistro & Dinner Club, located at 104 South Main Street, will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p/m/ with an A la carte and prix fixe menu.
  • Nose Dive, located at 116 South Main Street, will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with an A la carte menu.
  • Old Europe Coffee and Desserts, located at 716-A South Main Street, will be opend from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with A La Carte Desserts
  • Passerelle Bistro, located at 601 South Main Street, will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with an A la carte menu.
  • Restaurant 17, located at 10 Road of Vines in Travelers Rest, will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with a full-service buffet.
  • Roost, located at 220 North Main Street, will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with a full buffet.
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House - RiverPlace, located at 250 River Place in Embassy Suites, will be open from 12 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. with an A La Carte & Prix Fixe menu.
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House - Congaree Road, located at 851 Congaree Road, will be open from 12 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. with an A La Carte & Prix Fixe menu.
  • Social Latitude, located at 1812 Woodruff Road, will be open from 11:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. with an A la care menu.
  • Southern Pressed Juicery, located at 2 West Washington Street, will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with vegan pumpkin pie available for pickup on Nov. 22.
  • Stax Omega, located at 72 Orchard Park Drive, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with its regular menu, featuring a Thanksgiving dinner.
  • The Lazy Goat, located at 170 River Place, will be open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with family style dining.
  • Up on the Roof, located at 250 River Place #800 in Embassy Suites, will be open from 11 a.m. until midnight with a La Carte.
  • Urban Wren, located at 116 North Markley Street, Suite 102, will have family style dining from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Restaurants available to-go and curbside pickup
  • Bobby’s, located at 1301 North Main Street in Fountain Inn, will be open for pickup on Nov. 22m, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Fork and Plough, located at 1629 East North Street, will be open for pre-ordered Thanksgiving meals curbside pickup.
  • Home Team BBQ, located at 815 Laurens Road, will have holiday catering for pickup only. A 72 hours notice is required.
  • Iron Hill Brewery, located at 741 Haywood Road, will have a Thanksgiving meal for 4 available for pickup on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.
  • Ji-Roz, located at 644 North Main Street, Suite 100, will be open on Thanksgiving day from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. for online pickup orders only.
  • Larkin’s Catering and Events, located at 22 Graves Drive, will have a Thanksgiving essentials kit available for pickup on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.
  • Mac’s Speed Shop, located at 930 South Main Street, will have a smoked turkey and fixin’s available for takeout with reheat instructions.
  • Reid’s Fine Foods, is located at 1 North Laurens Street, will be open for pickup on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Orders are due by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.
  • Rise Bakery, located at 1264 Pendleton Street, will have artisan breads, pies, pastries, dinner rolls available for pickup.
  • Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack, located at 429 Laurens Road, will have side dishes available for pickup until Wednesday, Nov. 22.
  • Swamp Rabbit Cafe, located at 205 Cedar Lane Road, will have Thanksgiving items available for pickup Nov. 18 through Nov. 22.
  • Table 301 Catering, located at 207 South Main Street, will have Thanksgiving items available for pickup.

