Teacher’s aide accused of dragging student in Laurens Co.

Andrea Sabrina Gibson
Andrea Sabrina Gibson(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a school staff member has been charged following an incident with a student.

According to the sheriff’s office, a school resource officer at Ford Elementary School was notified of an incident that occurred at dismissal time on Nov. 7.

Deputies said a student has been assaulted by a staff member, who allegedly grabbed the child by both of his wrists, dragging him across a concrete walkway and grassy area, and left red marks on his wrists.

The teacher’s aide, identified as Andrea Sabrina Gibson, has been arrested and charged with assault and battery third degree.

The Laurens County School District 55 said Gibson was terminated and no longer works for the district.

