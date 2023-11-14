Suspect taken into custody after fentanyl, guns seized in Anderson Co.

Derrio Maxwell
Derrio Maxwell(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was recently taken into custody after fentanyl and multiple guns were seized from an Anderson County home.

Deputies said they searched the house along Dobbins Bridge Road where they found numerous guns and 32 grams of blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

According to deputies, following the search, 24-year-old Derrio Maxwell was taken into custody and charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

