Upstate man convicted of felony in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, an Upstate man was convicted of charges after his conduct during the breach at the U.S. Capitol to disrupt vote counting on Jan. 6, 2021.
A federal jury found 43-year-old Derek Cooper Gunby from Anderson guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Gunby drove from Anderson to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally. He posted pictures of himself in military fatigues and an American flag bandana around his neck on social media with the caption, “Up at Zero Dark Thirty to stop this steal.”
After the rally at the Ellipse park near the White House, Gunby went to the Capitol and entered restricted grounds around 2:15 p.m. He started recording on his phone, narrating the scene. Below are excerpts:
Gunby pushed his way into the Capitol building through the Senate Parliamentarian Door with a group of rioters, but was pushed back out by officers around 3 p.m.
After being expelled from the building, Gunby stayed on the grounds of the Capitol for more than two hours. He moved to the Upper West Terrance where he chanted “Police stand down!” while officers clashed with rioters and recorded confrontations.
While on the Metro after leaving the Capitol, Gunby recorded another video, saying in part:
Gunby was arrested in August 2021 and is among more than 1,200 people who have been charged for crimes related to the Capitol breach.