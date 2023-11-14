Volvo takes over assembly factory in Upstate during purchase of battery business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Volvo Group announced that they recently acquired a factory in Greer when they purchased a battery business from Proterra Inc. and Proterra Operating Company.

According to Volvo officials, the assets they got from the deal included a development center for battery modules and packs in California and the assembly factory along Poplar Dr. Extension in Greer.

Volvo officials said the sale came after Proterra voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August. Officials stated that they bought the business for 210 million dollars and hope to close the transaction by early 2024.

Volvo officials explained that they hope the purchase will help grow their battery-electric road map.

Proterra officials added that they are still waiting on the bankruptcy court to approve the acquisition.

“We entered into the Chapter 11 process with a mission to maximize the potential of each of our product lines,” said Proterra CEO Gareth Joyce. “Today, we have taken an important step towards that goal for our Proterra Powered business.”

Officials didn’t release any other information about the purchase or future of the factory. Stay with us as we work to learn more.

