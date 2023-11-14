ZF Transmissions expanding Upstate operations, creating 400 jobs

Generic graphic
Generic graphic(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Laurens County announced that an expansion to ZF Transmissions in Gray Court will create hundreds of new jobs.

The manufacturing facility, which opened in 2013, produces 8 and 9-speed transmissions for passenger vehicles.

ZF Group is investing $500 million in expanding operations at the plant on North Old Laurens Road, which will allow them to produce new types of propulsion systems.

The expansion is expected to create 400 jobs. Anyone interested in applying can click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's showdown could be a potential upset.
Game time announced for Clemson Carolina matchup
Ashley Deanne Wilson
Deputies: Woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex to businesses
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Anderson
Human remains found
Deputies investigating after human remains found in Greenville Co.
Fire at downtown airport
Hangar roof collapses, planes destroyed in Greenville Downtown Airport fire

Latest News

Operation Christmas Child continues to help children in need around the globe
Operation Christmas Child continues to help children in need around the globe
Abbeville County bus driver charged after allegedly assaulting two students
Abbeville County bus driver charged after allegedly assaulting two students
Death investigation underway in Blacksburg
Death investigation underway in Blacksburg
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to "catch up."
McMaster says Trump has ‘standing invitation’ to Clemson-Carolina game
SC Governor Henry McMaster
Governor says Donald Trump has 'standing invitation' to Clemson-Carolina game