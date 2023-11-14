ZF Transmissions expanding Upstate operations, creating 400 jobs

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Laurens County announced that an expansion to ZF Transmissions in Gray Court will create hundreds of new jobs.

The manufacturing facility, which opened in 2013, produces 8 and 9-speed transmissions for passenger vehicles.

ZF Group is investing $500 million in expanding operations at the plant on North Old Laurens Road, which will allow them to produce new types of propulsion systems.

The expansion is expected to create 400 jobs. Anyone interested in applying can click here for more information.

