11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday. (COURTESY: GoFundMe)(Source: Gofundme)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio community is rallying around the family of an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly on Monday.

Jordan Justice died unexpectedly after days with a cough, according to a GoFundMe organized to help pay the family’s medical bills.

The fundraiser said Jordan fell ill with what seemed to be a normal respiratory infection Friday. He was sent to his Elyria home with cough medicine after seeking medical treatment.

On Sunday night, Jordan’s family took him to the hospital after he collapsed in the kitchen of their home. His family called him an ambulance, and he was revived by CPR before being rushed to the hospital.

Jordan’s heart then stopped for second time, and he was revived again before being flown to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, Jordan died Monday afternoon, according to the fundraiser.

More than $20,000 have been raised as of Wednesday for the family.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
Adam Hanna
Deputies: Man charged in connection to homicide investigation in Anderson
Gregory Morgan was reported missing in Laurens County in 2017. Skeletal remains found in 2023...
Skeletal remains found of Upstate man missing for 6 years
Andrea Sabrina Gibson
Teacher’s aide accused of dragging student in Laurens Co.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Robert Jordan Greenwood, 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with grand larceny, according to Sgt....
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen from crash scene recovered in Georgia
El Nino explained by FOX Carolina's First Alert Weather team.
FOX Carolina First Alert Winter Weather Outlook
FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Kimmel is...
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
Lee Roy Witt
Man arrested on drug trafficking charge in Oconee Co.
Whataburger to open new locations in the Upstate
Whataburger to open new locations in the Upstate