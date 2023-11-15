13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee has been sentenced to 12 years incarceration, authorities said.

A judge issued the sentence Tuesday following days of evidentiary hearings over what punishment the boy should face in the rare murder case against a child, according to Amy Pardo of the Johnson County Attorney’s office. He will start the sentence in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and he may later be transferred to the state’s adult prison system.

The boy, whom authorities have not identified by name, faced sentences ranging from probation to 40 years behind bars. In October, a jury found him to have engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the murder case over the May shooting of a Sonic employee who had a fight with his uncle.

The child’s lawyer did not immediately respond to an email and phone message seeking comment.

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. He got the gun out of his uncle’s vehicle and opened fire after Davis confronted the uncle about his “disorderly conduct” outside the Sonic and the two men began to fight, police said.

The boy’s uncle, Angel Gomez, was also arrested after the shooting and later indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The case is pending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
Adam Hanna
Deputies: Man charged in connection to homicide investigation in Anderson
Andrea Sabrina Gibson
Teacher’s aide accused of dragging student in Laurens Co.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
ZF Transmissions expanding Upstate operations, creating 400 jobs
ZF Transmissions expanding Upstate operations, creating 400 jobs

Latest News

Marvelous Mouse Travels is teaming up with Royal Caribbean for a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in...
A Taylor Swift-themed cruise sets sail next year
Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the hallway where the alleged incident took place is small. (Source:...
'I didn't know what he was talking about': McCarthy denies elbowing lawmaker
Rep. Tim Burchett said Rep. Kevin McCarthy elbowed him Tuesday while he was talking to a...
Burchett claims McCarthy elbowed him in hallway
He says the vehicle that was stolen is a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The last known...
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen at Ravenel Bridge crash scene
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., talks with reporters before going into a closed-door meeting of...
‘Clean shot to the kidneys’: GOP lawmaker says McCarthy elbowed him in the back