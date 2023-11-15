Anderson man sentenced to nearly 20 years on drug trafficking charges

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice said an Anderson man was sentenced on drug trafficking charges.

According to officials, evidence presented in court showed that since 2022, 42-year-old Darrecos Lamon Taylor conspired with other members of the drug trafficking organization (DTO) to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine in the Upstate.

Following the investigation, law enforcement seized multiple kilograms of cocaine and half a kilogram of methamphetamine Taylor intended to distribute as well as $124,000 in drug proceeds.

Taylor had previously been convicted of a serious federal drug felony in the District of South Carolina, according to officials.

Another suspect, 41-year-old Jessica Miranda of Phoenix, was a courier for the DTO and was arrested after she was surveilled delivering about two kilograms of cocaine to Taylor.

She was found with more cocaine than she was transporting on behalf of the DTO during her arrest.

Taylor was sentenced to 235 months, or 19.5 years, on conspiracy to possess with Intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. His sentenced is to be followed by a 10-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Miranda was sentenced to 48 months or 4 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams of more of cocaine. Her term is to be followed by a four-year term of court ordered supervision.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville's 'Home Alone' Experience
Greenville’s ultimate “Home Alone” Experience
Adam Hanna
Deputies: Man charged in connection to homicide investigation in Anderson
Andrea Sabrina Gibson
Teacher’s aide accused of dragging student in Laurens Co.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
ZF Transmissions expanding Upstate operations, creating 400 jobs
ZF Transmissions expanding Upstate operations, creating 400 jobs

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by drump truck in Oconee County
He says the vehicle that was stolen is a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The last known...
Police: Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen at Ravenel Bridge crash scene
A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.
Nights of Lights: Walk-through light show coming to Simpsonville
Whataburger to open multiple locations in Upstate