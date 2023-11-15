Date for Miracle Hill’s annual turkey fry changes due to possibility of storms

Miracle Hill Turkey Fry
Miracle Hill Turkey Fry
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries announced that they are rescheduling their 17th annual Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry due to possible storms.

Officials said the event will now happen on Monday, November 20.

“We have fed the community on Thanksgiving week for 16 years, and we won’t let the rain stop us this year,” Miracle Hill’s CEO Ryan Duerk said.

Organizers stated that the turkey fry is one of the largest feeding events in the Upstate, serving over 5,000 people during Thanksgiving week.

According to organizers, Thanksgiving dinners will still be given at Miracle Hill’s four homeless shelters and two recovery programs. They add that the turkeys will also be distributed to Miracle Hill foster families.

Those interested in learning more about the event can visit Miracle Hill’s website.

